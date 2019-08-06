Six-year-old Sailor Parker spent hours crafting tart, yet tasty refreshments to offer visitors of her lemonade stand.
She stirred up several different flavors of the iconic lemon beverage as well as pies, cookies, cupcakes and cotton candy.
The proceeds from her stand, along with donations left by community members, are going to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.
This is the second time Sailor has served up the offers for the organization, one that is personally close to her heart.
Sailor is currently in a battle against the deadly disease. She was diagnosed last October with Leukemia and has undergone numerous treatments.
The organization, Alex’s Lemonade Stand, is working to fund research, raise awareness about childhood cancer and offer support to the families that find themselves hearing those dreaded words.
Community members, including area law enforcement officers, have rallied around Sailor and her mission.
But we could all do more. Visit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation at www.alexslemonadestand.org or Children’s Oncology Group at www.childrensoncologygroup.org and make a donation or find other ways to help.
Children, like Sailor, could use more champions.
