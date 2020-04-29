Weeks of sheltering in place have caused untold damages to economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
People have been unable to work, learning institutions have been shuttered and small businesses have felt the brunt of orders designed to keep people at safe distances in hopes of lessening the impact of the disease that reportedly has affected 1 million people in the United States as of some numbers released Tuesday.
However, here in Texas, help for the limping economy is on the way, albeit with a caveat.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to begin phasing in opening of certain businesses across the state. As of Friday, restaurants, retail shops, movie theaters and malls will be able to serve customers as long as they don’t welcome more than of 25% of their capacities at any one time.
Abbott’s plan is to phase in more capacity as time passes. It only works if positive COVID-19 case test results don’t begin soaring after the state’s Stay Home order lapses April 30.
The governor said he sought to use the science and data to intelligently begin reopening one of the world’s largest economies. A day after Abbott’s announcement, Guadalupe County leadership revealed plans to follow in the governor’s footsteps and open businesses at the Abbott’s phase-in rate as well.
For an already battered economy, the news comes at a welcomed time. Hopefully, news of steadily declining positive COVID-19 cases is just as good.
