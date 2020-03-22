It’s here.
Officials on Friday confirmed the first positive COVID-19 test result in Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher, in making the announcement, said now is not the time to panic.
Kutscher spoke directly to the residents on Friday in the announcement.
“I want to assure you, Guadalupe County is doing everything it possibly can to protect the health of every Guadalupe County resident,” he said.
In a written statement released before the press conference, he projected positivity and calmness on the county.
“As the news of this case is dispersed, please remember the precautions in place and continue to use social distancing as our best defense against the spread of COVID-19,” Kutscher said.
As the CDC have been saying since spread of the virus appeared imminent in this country, avoid panic, close contact with others and gatherings of multiple people.
People are asked to self isolate. Stay at home as much as possible. Minimal contact outside your immediate circle means fewer chances of contracting the virus.
As with any virus, cleanliness helps avoid further spread. Germs are said to spread more quickly on hands. We touch our faces, put our hands near our noses, rub our eyes and more. That contact carries with it things we have touched with our hands prior to those acts.
Clean hands help, and, as the judge said, panic does not. We’re all in this together.
That should be a signal to not hoard groceries, avoid stocking up on a year’s supply of toilet paper and only buying the things that we reasonably need.
Sure, none of us knows the most drastic, doomsday scenario the virus might bring. But we do know that grocers pledged to supply enough items for everyone as long as panic purchasing subsides.
Even in places where non-essential establishments doors are shuttered and told to keep people out, places like gas stations and grocery stores have been allowed to stay open. They will be there if we need them.
And lastly, in coming together to fight this, we need to come together and not fight each other. Placing blame, acting on rumor and innuendo can only lead to misfortune and mistreatment of our brethren.
Again, it’s here and we’re all in this together, here. Let’s show Texas and the world what Guadalupe County is made of and be a shining example of the way to help end the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.