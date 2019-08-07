With a weather forecast of “sunny and hot” being called for over the past several days and into the foreseeable future, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court pulled the trigger Tuesday to call for a county-wide outdoor ban on burning.
The measure prohibits outside fires for many reasons, though there are some exceptions.
County leadership enacts the measure when conditions are favorable for unexpected and very dangerous grass fires and other burning hazards.
Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County’s fire marshal and emergency management coordinator, told commissioners that the time is now to limit the amount of fires started out of doors here.
Hay season is upon us and so he has knowledge of hay piles erupting into flames and increase in fire calls across the county since around the middle of last month, Pinder said.
“The last three weeks, I’ve had a fire a day,” he said.
That’s at least 21 grass, brush and other fires that endanger lives and divert valuable resources.
So, to help, commissioners put the burn ban on and they, and we, hope county residents follow it and help save property, resources and lives.
