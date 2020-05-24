They are gone, but Americans will never let them be forgotten.
Monday is Memorial Day in the United States, recognizing the men and women who have given their lives in support of this country’s armed forces.
Here in Guadalupe County we understand the value of those lost lives. We recognize the sacrifices those service men and women committed to this country to protect us all.
We know we are physically incapable of repaying the price forfeited by these brave souls throughout this country’s history. We are cognizant that it is impossible for us to personally approach each and every one of them individually to tell them how important their service was or how valuable are the freedoms they have helped to protect.
So we have to find other ways of paying them back. We do so in respect.
Each year on the last Monday in May, we take off our hats, lower our flags and remember them all.
Though we don’t know them all by name, we remember them collectively as our heroes, our warriors on the front lines, our soldiers standing up for what is right, for the United States of America.
Though we currently are navigating some tough times fighting a virus that chooses no sides, we know our fight does not compare to theirs.
So, this weekend, while you’re spending time with loved ones or tending to a barbecue grill, don’t forget to take time out to remember exactly why we recognize this day.
And uphold the vow to never forget.
