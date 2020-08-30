If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It might seem if you’re a young person living through these COVID-infested times that almost everything just keeps going wrong, from cancelled school activities to in-person learning, from cancelled social activities to being forced to spend time with your parents and more.
While another local event recently bit the dust, first responders in Seguin figured out a way to still do something even if it wasn’t the thing they’d been doing for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.