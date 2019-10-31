“Common ground.”
That’s what County Judge Kyle Kutscher said he and Guadalupe County Commissioners Court members were trying to find with — and for — county residents scrambling to find ways to save the dams and lakes that make up the Guadalupe Valley lakes system.
Commissioners met with property owners, lake association representatives and others Tuesday morning during a workshop session to discuss plans each group has in the works.
Some of the plans include establishing water control improvement districts and taxing property owners to fund replacements or repairs to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority dam spill gates.
Some plans include receiving compensation from GBRA to come up with the necessary funds, somewhere in the area of $180 million, for replacement of aging and failing spill gates.
Coming together and being on one accord would be a big step for the various entities involved.
A smaller step in the right direction, the one commissioners took this week, also is important.
At least letting everyone know where everyone else is in the process is beneficial.
Each lake and its property owners have different characteristics. So, one size is unlikely to fit all in the way of solutions to the dam issues.
The meeting commissioners hosted did some good Tuesday, Kutscher said.
“It shed some light on the fact that everybody wants the same thing,” he said.
