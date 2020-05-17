They put their lives on the line day in and day out. They, and their families, sacrifice so much so other families can feel safe.
They get the calls when tragedy strikes and respond, even when it’s one of their own.
Peace officers are essential workers who don’t get to work from home. They have to deal with their own heartaches while trying to help others who also might be going through the toughest times of their lives.
So it’s only right that at least once a year they are recognized for their service, especially those ones who sacrificed it all.
On Friday, police officers and sheriff’s deputies, constables and state troopers gathered together to pay respects to the ones that have died and to honor the sacrifices of all peace officers and their families.
Representatives from the Guadalupe County law enforcement agencies surrounding a memorial in downtown Seguin and watched as a wreath was draped on the monument to officers killed in the line of duty in this county.
The somber occasion is one held annually but usually to much greater audience. Social distancing and steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic limited this year’s attendance.
Nothing could take away from the solemnity expressed in recognizing the scores of officers who lost their lives while serving in 2019.
They are to be remembered and commended for all they have done and do on a daily basis.
Not just this week but every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.