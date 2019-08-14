Culture, history and camaraderie are just some of the things that people who stepped into Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin’s community center on Saturday found at the Viva Seguin Conjunto Festival.
While it’s been since 2014 that the program was held, with the support of the community who wanted to see it occur again, Teatro did just that.
The event hosted area artisan vendors with the De Mano a Mano Artisan Market in the morning before professional musicians and musicians in training took over the center for a conjunto workshop. The day ended with a conjunto baile (dance).
While it was a day of fun and excitement for many, Teatro’s event had much more of a deeper meaning.
Those who attended the event had the opportunity to purchase items from the market’s artisan vendors, which goes a long way for a small business owner.
However, there also was a piece of history as well as an appreciation of the Mexican culture that those who attended could take with them.
It’s because of initiatives like these put on by Teatro De Artes that the community can find an appreciation of Mexican culture and learn more about it.
Even just by listening to the sounds of the accordion in the conjunto music or watching the students from the Ballet Folklorico De La Rosa perform, there’s a story being told about the rich culture.
