On Friday, the city of Seguin took a step in the direction of us all getting back to feeling a bit more normal.
In a decision by city leaders, the majority of the amenities at the city’s public parks were reopened for the public’s use.
The decision meant that swings and sliding boards again could be a part of children’s summer fun. It meant that basketball, volleyball and tennis courts would echo with the bounce of a ball hitting the ground once again.
On a more basic level, it meant that people in the parks — which have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — would be able to use restrooms and water fountains as they did before the virus came to town.
But, the same won’t be true for the city’s wave pool and, at least not right away, the splash pad.
A Parks and Recreation spokesman said the splash pad could open soon but finding lifeguards to work the wave pool would be near impossible for this summer.
While the amenities reopened are available for the public’s enjoyment, city officials are counting on park visitors to guard themselves and their loved ones.
Reopening of the facilities does not mean the pandemic has ended, said Jack Jones, director of parks and recreation for Seguin.
“We just want folks to understand we’re still in a pandemic. COVID-19 didn’t go away,” he said. “If you go anywhere in public, you could be at risk if you don’t take the proper precautions with social distancing.”
Heading out to the parks comes with a caveat of playing at your own risk. Take care to be safe and continue to social distance and help keep from spreading the illness.
