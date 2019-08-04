For centuries dogs have been put to work for a number of reasons.
Saint Bernards were used to help with rescues on the Alps in Switzerland.
Dachshunds to burrough out badgers and hounds in general to hunt.
German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and the sort have been known to lend a hand with law enforcement.
In Seguin and Guadalupe County, several agencies use police dogs to help with their efforts of protecting those who live here.
From single purpose to dual purpose the dogs have helped in various operations and situations. They’re used for sniffing out narcotics and potential explosives, or tracking down a fleeing suspect or a lost child.
That’s why when the Seguin Police Department found themselves minus a K9 officer and no funds to bring one in, they reached out to the community.
With the help of several community organizations, K9 Mike was brought to the department. After weeks and months of training, he is ready to hit the streets with his handler, Seguin Police Officer Justin Mendoza as well fellow K9 Cooper and his handler Officer Clayton Deagen.
Welcome K9 Mike to the community.
He is one of many tools that officers can use to help protect the residents of this community.
