It’s happening more and more frequently.
We’re hearing reports of it at least weekly, if not sometimes more.
Stories about officers, firefighters, tow truck drivers and regular travelers getting their vehicles struck by another vehicle.
It happened at least twice in Texas on Saturday.
One was a deadly collision in Lubbock that claimed the lives of a police officer and a firefighter, and injured another firefighter.
The second, right in our own county. While not fatal, an injury did occur.
We saw video last week of first responders at the site of a collision having to move quickly as an 18-wheeler plowed toward them taking out several other vehicles until it overturned and finally stopped.
In most cases, the secondary collisions such as these are avoidable.
If you see the flashing lights — red, blue, ember — give them a brake, literally.
Slow down.
Move over and give them room to work.
The biggest key is paying attention. Know what’s going on around you. Keep watch on what’s happening ahead of you. And give yourself plenty of time to react.
It’s not just a courtesy, it’s the law.
‘The Move Over/Slow Down’ law requires drivers on multi-lane roadways to vacate the lane they are in away from the vehicle working on the side of the highway to provide an empty lane for the safety of the first responder/worker,” DPS Lt. Jason Reyes said in a release. “If vacating the lane isn’t practical, drivers must reduce their speed by 20 miles per hour.”
