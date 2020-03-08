Cancer sucks.
The board members of Guadalupe County Bras for a Cause know this and do their part to help, and so are members of the community.
The groups banded together last week to put on a show and raise funding in the fight against cancer.
While there is an abundance of hoopin’ at the men who don women’s brasiers and sashay at the event, deafening cheers also should go out to the women who buy tickets, sponsor bras, purchase tables and donate to the very worthy cause.
In recent years, organizers set up an endowment fund to be able to continue supporting area cancer patients well into the future.
As the years continue, the Bras for A Cause event continues to improve.
Last year was the first year a theme was chosen. A new theme this year continued the tradition and helps draw attendees into the spirit of the night, as well as providing more of a creative outlet for the models to express themselves.
Models and a host of volunteers donate their time and efforts to helping ensure each event is a success.
Organizers haven’t revealed next year’s theme yet. Whatever it is, let’s hope the people involved remain behind Bras for A Cause and help it continue to be a success.
