Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers has aided the long arm of the law about 10 years.
Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that takes tips from the public on crimes and investigations, then forwards those tips to the proper law enforcement authorities. Tipsters remain anonymous and can earn cash rewards for valuable information.
The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is one of the best in the state, recognized by peers at a statewide conference for exemplary work several times in recent years, said Ken Kiel, chairman of the board.
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers was responsible for more property seized than other similar counties and had the largest amount in payments for information in 2019, he said.
Kiel was recognized among his peers in 2018 as the board member of the year for the state and in 2017, he said, the local tip-taking group had the best social media campaign.
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is an important part of the fight against crime in schools and on the streets locally.
Constables, police and sheriff’s deputies can’t do it alone. They rely on the strong relationships their agencies foster with Crime Stoppers, which relies on the keen eyes of those in the public who see others doing wrong and report it.
“It’s really a joint effort,” board member Kristen Jacob said. “It takes a lot of people to make it all happen.”
As Guadalupe County Commissioners Court did this month proclaiming January 2020 Crime Stoppers month, we salute the men and women who put in the effort to make the organization successful.
