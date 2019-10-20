Early voting begins Monday in this upcoming general election.
And while this is not presidential election cycle, or even a gubernatorial one, it’s still important to get out there and make your voice known.
On the ballots are 10 constitutional amendments. The decision on those could affect your life.
There are also the Cibolo and Schertz mayoral and city council ballots, Green Valley Special Utility District and Prairie Lea ISD board and bond election.
This year, voters will get to vote at a polling location that is convenient to them and cast their ballots during early voting or on election day.
That kind of freedom and convenience can pay dividends — particularly for those who have to drive around for work or for errands.
Additionally, this year, residents will have the opportunity to use new, updated equipment to make their decision.
The elections office held a test run in August, giving Guadalupe County residents the chance to try out the new machines and their poll workers the opportunity to practice, ask questions and troubleshoot any potential problems.
All of these things were done to make voting as easy as possible.
So, go out, cast your ballots, it is your civic duty and your right — something that not everyone has.
And what better way to do it, than early, when there is little to no wait time.
