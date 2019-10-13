Almost every year, right about this time, law enforcement officers across the country get a little furrier. Some participate in the Movember movement, while locally it’s “No Shave November.”
Both campaigns are for the same cause — to help the fight against cancer.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and the Seguin Police Department take the opportunity to grow a little facial hair — mustaches, beards and goatees.
This year, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office found a way to let the women deputies get in on the action.
For a fee — similar to their male counterparts — they will be allowed to wear brightly colored nail polish. According to the sheriff’s dress code policy — only clear or neutral colored polish is allowed.
These types of campaigns are a win-win situation.
On the law enforcement side, it is a morale booster, and becomes a friendly competition.
On the other hand, the money the departments raise go toward a non-profit organization that benefits cancer patients.
More often than not, all hear that a family member, friend or community member has received the diagnosis or has lost the war.
Every little bit donated is one step toward helping someone win those fights or will go toward research to find a cure and end the heartbreak and suffering.
We all should applaud those efforts and find our own ways to join in. Even if it’s by donating a penny, a dollar, hosting a fundraiser or just spreading the word.
