Almost five years ago, Seguin saw the installation of its first Little Free Library.
A quick glance across the town shows that more and more are popping up in neighborhoods.
One sprouted up at Navarro Elementary just last year.
That’s because the community recognizes the importance of reading.
Little Free Libraries offer residents and visitors the opportunity to grab a book, leave a book or exchange a book in their neighborhood at no charge.
You don’t have to live in the neighborhood to participate. Anyone can walk, ride or drive up to one and see if there is something they like.
The newest installation is set to open up in Bauer Park, where the former Seguin Public Library sat for decades.
This one is the idea of a girl scout troop working to receive the Bronze Award while contributing something all of the community can enjoy.
The girls opted to take a different route with their project, and are including puzzles.
The troop is looking to the community for a little help.
Gently used books and puzzles can be dropped off at Court Street Coffee Shop at 111 W. Court St., and Keller Williams at 200 S. Austin St.
It’s the effort of these children that show their sense of community and their willingness to continue to make it better for all residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.