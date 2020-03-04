College isn’t for everyone.
Fortunately, not all careers available on the job market require college degrees. Some, like skilled trades such as construction, are available for hard-working, intelligent people ready to learn something new.
Students in Seguin recently received reminders of the vast possibilities that await them after graduation.
A tour of Matador Stadium, which is under construction, provided students a personal peek into all that goes into such a construction project.
Students from Seguin High School construction technology teacher Kenneth Soefje’s class learned there are many jobs, important work, that needs to be done at a construction site. Any of the different aspects of the construction work could be the future avenue for each of the students who have and will participate in the tours.
Introducing the students to the opportunities and opening their minds to a world of possible paths beyond the college route was part of the reason for offering the tour, said the teacher said.
“The students are getting first-hand knowledge as to what they are learning in the classroom, and they can make it relevant with the different aspects that they’ve learned in the classroom about employability skills and how different trades mesh together,” Soefje said. “This is a key part of helping nurture their want and desire to move forward into construction and trades in the future.”
It is important to show students that various possibilities opening up and presenting themselves to an incoming workforce. Such career choices will allow Seguinites to provide for themselves and families while remaining at home and helping the community thrive and prosper.
Looking into the future is an impossibility. There is no way to predict what might come to Seguin’s, and Guadalupe County’s, future economies.
But it’s safe to say that having a diverse workforce can only help make sure those economies remain healthy.
