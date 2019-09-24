Each year millions of dogs and cats are captured or surrendered and taken to shelters.
Of the estimated 6.5 million dogs and cats, about 1.5 million of them never make it out alive.
They are deemed unwanted, unloveable and are euthanized.
There are cases where health is a factor and euthanasia is the only humane option. However, that is not always the case. Perfectly healthy dogs and cats are put to sleep because of overcrowding in the facilities.
“People have to realize that when they turn that animal in, that animal has a good chance of dying,” ARF President Colleen Supulver said. “If you simply hand over an animal to a shelter, that automatically tells them that the animal is unwanted. Nobody’s going to come to get them.”
On Thursday, Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) is joining in the national movement of Remember Me Thursday. The event will honor all of the pups and kitties that never made it out of the shelters and into loving forever homes.
The small ceremony will include guest speakers, a candlelight vigil and some information on how to help.
The event is free and open to the community.
“Because we work to save animals, it’s only right that we remember the ones that we couldn’t save — that’s what Remember Me Thursday is all about,” Supulver said.
Go out and honor a dog or cat whose life could have been saved.
