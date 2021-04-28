If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A county-wide burn ban may not be in effect and we have gotten some rain, but that doesn’t mean we’re free and safe from grass fires.
According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) the instrument used to measure the amount of moisture in the soil, Guadalupe County sat at an average of 407. Guadalupe County begins talks about burn bans at 500. The range between the different areas of the county measure between 214 and 559. This means there are some portions of the county that are dry and with the impending summer, it will only get worse.
