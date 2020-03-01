This presidential election cycle is one for the books. With a couple of hotly contested local races, plus the presidential election, voters have come out in hordes to cast their ballots.
During the two weeks of early voting in Guadalupe County, more than 14,000 votes were cast — 9,759 in the Republican Primary and 4,376 in the Democratic Primary.
Election judges in the first week saw 4,576 voters, and 8,065 the second.
If 14,000 people showed up to cast their lots toward their preferred candidate early, it begs the question how many more will show up on election day.
The remaining residents who have yet to head to the polls will have 32 locations to choose from.
Guadalupe County switched from precinct polling locations to polling centers which allows residents to stop at one at their convenience. This is a much better option than the previous method of having to figure out the correct polling location and hoping they make it to the right one, only to get turned away to go to another.
Additionally, the Guadalupe County Elections office has brought in new equipment that makes casting a vote, and double checking it that much simpler.
So on Tuesday, residents will get to find the place that is best for them and make their selections in either ballot.
It is our right and our duty as Americans, and the best way to make our voices heard. Head to the polls. Be part of that voice.
