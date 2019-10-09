Last week as Seguin residents were enjoying an evening with neighbors, many took it a step further than just opening their yards.
Through the idea of Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols and the push from Crime Prevention Officer Tanya Brown, the residents opened their cupboards and donated 500 pounds of food to the Seguin Christian Cupboard.
According to the volunteers of the local nonprofit organization, the donation of non-perishable food came at just the right time.
Every year during Christmas and Thanksgiving the food pantry sees an increase in donations of food and money. However, as the new year rolls around and spring and summer months heat up, the donations taper off.
Hunger doesn’t end just because the holidays do. If anything, during the summer it becomes harder for families to provide meals for their children when school is out of session.
Nichols hopes to continue the effort every October to help bridge that gap.
There are so many individuals and organizations that work to solve this problem. It takes little to no time and sometimes just a few dollars to help make sure your neighbors have a meal the next day.
