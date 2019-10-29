Thousands of Guadalupe County residents voted last week and more are expected to do it this week as well.
You should, too.
Early voting numbers showed about 2,600 registered voters had cast early ballots as of Monday morning. Nearly another 900 voters had mailed in ballots, according to numbers the elections office provided after the first week of early voting.
The numbers were encouraging but they are still just preliminary numbers. They could signal a greater number of people willing to do their civic duty in this election compared to the last similar election, 2017’s constitutional amendment election, Elections Administrator Lisa Hays said.
“It is interesting because I believe in the 2017 election there were some local races in Seguin but there are not at this time,” she said. “There were many more local entities having elections in the November 2017 election.”
Guadalupe County has thousands more registered voters for this election than the one in 2017, Hays said. That on its surface could account for a higher number of early votes the first week and could foreshadow a larger overall tally once the last votes are cast.
And isn’t that what we should expect and realize? Voting is a fundamental right given to each eligible citizen to have their will known and counted among their fellow Americans.
It appears more county residents are taking heed and we are pleased with the early results.
Keep up the good work, Guadalupe County.
