With numbers similar to ones recorded by the nation as a whole, the city of Seguin’s police department saw mostly falling numbers in reported crimes from 2017 to last year.
Police Chief Terry Nichols attributed the decreases, in part, to a community helping the police protect itself.
His officers are out there doing good work to catch the bad guys, Nichols said. But residents also are pitching in, providing tips and making calls to alert police when something looks suspicious.
Violent crime in the United States took a dip from 2017 to 2018, according to the Uniform Crime Reporting statistics the FBI recently released.
The same was true in Seguin, according to the FBI’s numbers, which the Seguin Police Department voluntarily reported to the federal agency.
Keeping this community safe through community policing and community involvement is a testament to the type of town Seguin is and the type of force Nichols leads.
However, it’s still not quite enough.
Sure, the city only saw one homicide in 2017, one in 2018, and only one so far this year. But for each year, that’s one homicide too many.
We’re heading in the right direction. Rapes took a dramatic dip year over year, as did burglaries and thefts in Seguin.
But, until we’re all safe, all the time, and no one has to tell a loved one about a death at the hands of another, we will continue to keep working.
And in a city like Seguin, the partnership between the city and it’s residents is strong, and the two will continue to work together to make the community that much safer.
