It’s been plenty hot around Seguin, Guadalupe County and Texas in recent days leading to sweltering temperatures for a prolonged stretch of days. No real respite has presented itself meaning our use of electricity for air conditioning and more has risen along with the temps.
The strain put on the electric grid caused the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to issue an emergency alert Tuesday before quickly lifting it. It didn’t happen Tuesday but the current heat wave has the potential to cause ERCOT to call for rolling outages.
The commission this week asked for help.
“We’re running our ACs harder to keep cool and so people need to remember that correlation. The weather definitely affects the amount of heat usage we have,” Tammy Thompson, public relations manager for Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative, said. “Anytime we have high temperatures, especially for a prolonged period, it is pushing the grid every time.”
Texans should be mindful of their power usage. That means things like kicking up the thermostat dial a couple degrees, putting off using washers and electric dryers to outside of peak hours and cooking food on the stove or in the oven sometime other than between 3 and 7 p.m. each day.
The conservation steps can go a long way to help prevent outages. And the way our society enjoys its gadgets, screens, cell phones and other electronics being fully operational, shouldn’t we all pitch in a helping hand?
