Fifty years ago when Neil Armstrong made that giant leap for mankind, he and his crew on Apollo 11 captured the imaginations of generations of people across the globe.
Somewhere along the way, it seems, the momentum fizzled and excitement surrounding the United States’ space program seemed to have died down with it.
So it was heartening last week to see a program at the Seguin Public Library possibly reigniting the imaginations of young children.
Inspired by the half-century-old first lunar landing, the library held its Astronaut Training as part of the Summer Experience Reading Program. During the recent camp, students got to imagine they were training to be astronauts and act like they were going through the rigors of what it takes to one day be launched into space.
Sure, the program is not specifically designed to increase popularity in space explorations. It’s more to keep the young minds thinking during summer vacation, Youth Services Manager Hannah Farmer said.
“It’s a great way to get kids signed up for the reading programs and encourage them to read over the summer so that they keep their brains active and prevent what teachers teach during the year from sliding over the summer break,” she said.
And if it convinces younger generation to reinvigorate the country’s space program, we see no loser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.