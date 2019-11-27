The sponsors of the Seguin ISD SMART (Seguin Matadors Athletic and Recreation Training) program picked a great time to allow the athletes to show off their skills.
For the past few weeks, SMART athletes have taken to the lanes for some competitive bowling.
Well, the competition was mostly each bowler competing against himself or herself, as the bowlers cheered uproariously for each other.
One of the purposes of the event was to help the Barnes and Briesemeister middle school students learn recreational and leisure skills outside of the classroom. And boy did it work.
Students could be seen laughing, smiling and interacting with each other with confidence and seemingly without care.
One mom who attended the final day of the three-week bowling event commented on her daughter’s visible growth. She’s seen improvements even from last year’s event when her daughter showed less self assuredness and remained more to herself.
Several parents attended the SMART bowling competition and rooted their children on to much more than their ability to knock down some pins. They cheered the self reliance and inclusion their students obviously enjoyed.
The entire scene was an encouraging one, one that provides a more jaded person to take a more positive outlook on humanity and the will to succeed.
And isn’t that what it’s all about? Seguin ISD’s SMART program is smart, indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.