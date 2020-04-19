In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the world — for the most part — stopped.
Some businesses were forced to close their doors, either by executive order or from lack of customers.
Gatherings of family members and friends were limited to less than 10.
And nonprofit organizations that host their annual fundraisers had to postpone their events.
Many have rescheduled or are looking for a new date in which to safely host their shindigs. Some have canceled altogether.
Among those who have postponed are the Relay For Life of Guadalupe County, the Children’s Advocacy Center’s Schertz Purse Bingo, the Seguin Outdoor Learning Center’s Cajun Jamboree, the Kiwanis Flapjack Breakfast and many more.
While they may not have their events right now, we can still support their efforts.
Donate a couple of dollars to the charity of your choice. Show them that even though their big events couldn’t happen right now and may not happen until next year, they are still thought about, their work still matters.
Any little bit helps.
Same goes for our small businesses. Some of them have had the opportunity to keep their doors open, but they’re still struggling. Purchase a gift card, participate in the drive-up, curbside or drive-thru service and give them some love as well.
Remember, we’re all neighbors and as such, we should look out for each other.
