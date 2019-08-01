Hundreds of Guadalupe County residents have something to put in their refrigerators and serve at the table tonight and probably for the next week or two.
As many as 250 cars drove through the parking lot of Seguin High School on Wednesday to pick up a free box of foods such as chicken, carrots, eggs, bread and various other items from the San Antonio Food Bank.
Together with the San Antonio Food Bank, Guadalupe County Attorney Dave Willborn and his wife, Stephanie organized a food drive to help serve those who are in most need Wednesday morning.
“My wife and I believe it’s important to help the community during these hot summer months and in the future, we definitely plan to do something like this again,” Willborn said.
During the summertime, more families struggle to put food on the table and with school being out children don’t have access to the breakfasts or lunches provided by their schools.
According to No Kid Hungry, 6 out of 7 kids don’t get summer meals since many rely on their regular school meals. In the United States, more than 12 million children live in food-insecure homes.
Aside from the mobile food pantry, residents also have the opportunity to pick up a few clothing items for their children, which were purchased by the Willborns.
Not only did the Willborns help many Seguin residents, but they also reached people that live in Schertz as they hosted a mobile food pantry at the west side of the county on Tuesday.
Several public officials and high school volunteers were also present Wednesday to lend a helping hand.
It takes little to make a difference — a donation of food or money to a local food pantry, lending a hand at one of the several mobile food drives or recognizing a family in need and letting them know where help can be found.
It takes a community to stop hunger and the Willborns opened the door to help close the gap for those families. It’s time for all of us to walk through it.
