As the Fourth of July marches closer, the city of Seguin’s plans for a parade continue.
At the same time, the county’s COVID cases keep climbing — now in leaps and bounds. While the data released by Guadalupe County officials on Friday shows the county has 241 total cases, the Texas Department of Health’s website shows the county has 280 — a 39 case difference. That doesn’t include the updates from Saturday and Sunday, which means by the time Monday arrives, the case numbers might be much higher.
Seguin’s plan to continue with its parade is a cause for concern. As our neighboring counties have shown, many people have taken social distancing as merely a suggestion — instead socially distancing themselves with thousands of others along the Guadalupe, Comal and San Marcos rivers.
Cases in Hays County have exploded, and the city of San Marcos is closing its parks and river access in hopes of once again slowing the spread.
Maybe its time the city of Seguin takes a look at what its neighbor to the north is doing.
Recommending hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing and watching the parade online only goes so far.
Letting freedom ring with the Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade shouldn’t serve as a doorbell for the coronavirus.
