Guadalupe County experienced a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in just a few days.
Monday saw the largest report of county residents who have the coronavirus with 11. Coupled with two on Saturday, six on Tuesday, and adding the 26 prior cases to that, there are now 45 total cases.
There are nine cases of people who have recovered.
The initial reports of the coronavirus cases in Guadalupe County began as travel-related. However, last week the county saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case that was community spread, meaning that the person didn’t travel to a town, state or country that was taken over by the disease.
So, it’s pretty safe to say that it is here and unless we make a change, the number of cases will continue to increase exponentially.
The thing that officials stress the most is staying home, unless there is a need to get out — food, job, medical assistance, a walk around the block.
If you do go out, use social distancing measures — stand 6 feet away from others, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw it away.
If you can, wear a mask, it can reduce the chances of you spreading the virus.
Stopping the spread isn’t just about you. It’s about helping prevent others from getting it as well. Do what you can, stop the spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.