During the spring, a cadre of volunteers gather for a quick breakfast, pick up supplies and then head out into the community with one thing on their minds — trash.
Throughout the Alligator Creak/Geronimo Creak Watershed, these community members pick up discarded materials along the creak beds, and in the areas and roadways nearby.
Throughout the years, the group has picked up several tons of refuse.
This Saturday, those same organizers have created a fall clean up in hopes of reducing the amount of trash that is lying about waiting to be blown into the creak and washed down stream. The goal is to help maintain the area and keep it clean.
This couldn’t come at a better time. It seems that more and more trash is dumped along the side of the roads.
With storms, that trash will make it into a creak, which leads into a river and eventually into the ocean. Depending on what is dumped, serious problems can arise, such as bacterial growth.
The work that the volunteers are slated to do is only a couple of hours but can make a world of difference.
Anyone who has some free time on Saturday and wants to see a part of Guadalupe County in a different light should join in.
Rain or shine, they’ll be out there collecting trash, picking up discarded materials and making the area just a little bit nicer for everyone to enjoy.
For more information, or to register for the fall cleanup, visit www.geronimocreek.org .
