There’s a lot happening in Guadalupe County these days. There’s a lot changing.
From controversies and protests to violent crime, heartwarming charitable efforts and the academic and athletic excellence of area students.
Seguin now has about 30,000 inhabitants and both the city itself and Guadalupe County are growing all the time. All of us are extremely unlikely to agree on everything.
So chances are that, at some point, you’ve read something on our “Speak UP!” opinion page that you didn’t agree with. And that’s OK.
We’re glad to know you’re reading, that you’re talking about the issues over coffee, agreeing with this, disagreeing with that. That’s all good.
But if you really want to be part of the conversation we strongly encourage you write in and tell us.
Reader comments are part of the heart of any community newspaper.
Want to sing some praises or let the community know about an issue that’s close to your heart? Step up, tell it from your side and make your voice heard.
Keep in mind, too, that the letters, cartoons and guest columns that appear on this page represent the views of the folks who created those pieces — not the Seguin Gazette.
After all, that’s what this page is for — creating a public forum because we believe, like our Founding Fathers did before us, in free speech.
We believe, as they did, that robust debate and respectful disagreement can elevate ideas and improve the lives of all Americans — even the ones we don’t always agree with.
And if you’ve got something to add to the conversation, send your letters or columns to speakup@seguingazette.com or editor@seguingazette.com.
