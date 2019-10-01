According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer found in women.
It follows only skin cancer.
Each year in the U.S., 245,000 are diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 die from the dreaded disease, the CDC reports.
It has to stop.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase the awareness about the disease and often used as a time to raise funds to support women stricken with breast cancer and research to come up with a cure.
People around the globe and across the country participate in the awareness month. Seguin is no exception.
This weekend, the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center will host the third annual Mammos and Mimosas attracting women with a day of shopping and mammogram screening.
Information on mammography and advances in technology is available for those who attend. The event, and others like it, are intended to stress the importance mammography plays in the fight against breast cancer.
“Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms,” the CDC reports on its website.
That means events like Mammos and Mimosas are vital. The education is invaluable and hopefully leads to early intervention in breast cancer cases, which in turn leads to chances of limiting the numbers of fatal occurrences of the disease locally.
When it comes to breast cancer, we need all hands on deck to come up with a cure and wider dissemination of information.
Mammos and Mimosas is back to help. For more information on Mammos and Mimosas visit, www.grmedcenter.com/mammos/ .
One place to give nationally can be found at the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. at nationalbreastcancer.org/get-involved/give/ .
