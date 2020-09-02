If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There’s a lot happening in Guadalupe County these days. There’s a lot changing. And there are lots of issues that residents may find themselves on opposites sides of: from national politics to local issues like construction, tax dollars, health care, education and more.
Seguin now has more than 30,000 inhabitants and both the city itself and Guadalupe County are growing all the time. All of us are extremely unlikely to agree on everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.