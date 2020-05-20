It looked a little iffy but it appears Guadalupe County high school seniors will get their day in the sun.
Area school districts unveiled plans to hold graduation ceremonies when the looming novel coronavirus had thrown thoughts of the traditional end-of-year celebration in doubt.
Social distancing still a requirement of the day, but outdoor stadiums will provide ample space for graduates to walk across the stage, receive a diploma, and step into their next phase of life.
Ceremonies are sure to fill many with immeasurable pride and joy. And the graduates might get something out of it, too.
Yes, parents and guardians of seniors had hoped and prayed for these days. They pushed, pulled, struggled and carpooled so many years just to get here. They woke up sleepy teenagers, helped with homework — or distance learning — attended parent/teacher conferences, rooted for their students and made sure to always be there to help get to this point.
Those older adults deserve to see their children prosper and grow, leave the coop and fly off into their next adventures as much as the students need to spread their wings.
It’s been a long, arduous journey for all involved. Undoubtedly there have been ups and downs, highs and lows, victories and losses.
Celebrating the end of this final chapter has been the thing dreams are made of. So, when the pomp and circumstance begins, parents/guardians, take your own bows with the grads.
You’ve earned it too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.