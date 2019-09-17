At some point or another, many people feel that they are all they have in this world.
The feeling can become debilitating to some and, possibly, even more overwhelming to those of us in the community battling mental health issues.
So to close out National Suicide Prevention Week, in this National Suicide Prevention Month, organizations and concerned entities gathered Saturday at the Seguin Public Library to help combat the feeling of insurmountable grief some have felt.
The third annual Day of Hope hosted by Precious Life Services introduced resources to those seeking help coping with life’s struggles that may seem too much to bear.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Suicide was responsible for more than 47,000 deaths in 2017, resulting in about one death every 11 minutes, the website said.
People of all ages are affected by suicide, however, it is the second leading cause of death for people in the United States younger than 35 but older than 9, according to the website.
Providing information to help those contemplating taking their own lives is tantamount to helping lower the rates of suicide.
In that vain, the Day of Hope provided some light at the end of the tunnel for many who might think there’s only one way out.
Suicide is never the answer, and Seguin is lucky to have resources that can provide a way toward the alternative. Life is too precious. Speak out, someone is always willing to listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.