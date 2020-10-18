TABC

Pete Santos of Seguin, holding his dog Samurai, enthusiastically hoists his first beer and a shot at a bar in months after his favorite spot reopened Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Varsity Inn in Seguin.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

It took some hand wringing after receiving the governor’s approval to allow bars in Guadalupe County to reopen but, with the help of a team of concerned parties, County Judge Kyle Kutscher made it happen.

Now, the amount of time “watering holes” in the county continue to operate could indirectly be tied to how owners and patrons of the establishments act.

