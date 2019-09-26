The look on children’s faces when they hold a baby chicken or see a cow for the first time is priceless.
The smiles, the laughs, the grins are great.
The education they are receiving is invaluable.
As communities grow and develop, the likelihood of children witnessing agriculture firsthand lessens. That’s where the Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center steps in.
They offer area schools the opportunity to bring children to the center to learn about where their food, clothes and other everyday goods are made.
They learn the beginning of those products is not a store, but a farm or a ranch.
They also get to learn about heritage.
They get to do all of this for free thanks to a host of volunteers and sponsors who are passionate about ensuring agriculture and it’s place it the world aren’t forgotten.
Agriculture is part of everyday life and it is something we can’t afford to lose.
Getting children in touch with the reality keeps it alive and going.
