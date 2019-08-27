Following a mid-term election with ‘mind-boggling’ turnout and just ahead of a presidential election that could see more of the same, officials in Guadalupe County are getting out ahead of the possible chaos.
The Guadalupe County Elections Office is offering perspective voters a chance to try out the new voting equipment the county bought earlier this year.
A three-day voting showcase lasts Tuesday through Thursday allowing those who haven’t, or even those who have and want a refresher course, to try out the new machines and get used to them.
The thinking is, said County Judge Kyle Kutscher, that a sneak peek at the machines and how they work will cut down on any confusion, back up in lines or inefficiencies happening during elections.
The November 2018 mid-term election was “mind boggling,” Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes — then Lisa Adams — said. It was “not what we were expecting” from the mid-term.
In a growing county, voter turnout is apt to grow as well.
That doesn’t mean frustrations and slow downs also need to increase.
Attending showcase days could be the key to keeping things running smoothly.
