The settlement that staved off the draining of GBRA’s Guadalupe Valley lakes on Monday was only the beginning of a process. And it was a long time in coming to fruition.
Apparently it took for all parties to wind up in a courtroom standing in front of a judge before everyone agreed that just “stopping the drain” was in the best interests of most everyone in the county.
Still, some very heavy lifting is in store for those trying to make good on the agreement.
One major thing that the lakes situation ultimately boils down to is money.
Since the dams are hydroelectric, not flood control, infrastructure funding that might otherwise be available isn’t readily on the table. The state and federal governments aren’t rushing to invest millions in minimal hydroelectric returns.
GBRA is in a similar boat. Spending millions to keep the dams afloat isn’t making dollars for the authority, which generally doesn’t make sense from a business standpoint.
But, while some folks make their living on and around the lakes, the decisions that affect them never have been all about business. Of course there is an emotional component because people’s livelihoods and ways of life are at stake.
Some may think that the almighty dollar is and should be the bottom line. But, as in most every imaginable situation, there can and should be alternate considerations made.
While GBRA and the community have come together for the time being, the hope is that once all the work is done — that is raising funds — a system will be in place to properly replace/repair and maintain the dam spill gates and they will continue to provide the affected communities with the things they have given us for nearly a century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.