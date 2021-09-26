National Blue Ribbon

Navarro ISD Superintendent Wendi Russell announces that the elementary school is a National Blue Ribbon School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Navarro Intermediate School to a group of sixth-grade students, many of whom were in the third grade the year for which the school was honored.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

In February, Navarro ISD’s leader said just being nominated was an honor.

Last week when she announced that Navarro Elementary School was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon winner, Superintendent Wendi Russell she was beyond ecstatic.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

