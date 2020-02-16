Come Tuesday, residents wishing to cast ballots in the March joint primary will have the chance to put democracy to work — at least those who registered to vote.
Early voting begins Tuesday morning and concludes on Feb. 28.
During that 11-day window, those who have signed up should take advantage of shorter voting lines.
Guadalupe County has made it even easier to hit the polls, by creating voting centers, meaning, residents who are registered can visit any one of the six early voting locations and cast their ballot.
At the Gazette, we believe every person eligible to vote should — even though that’s not likely to happen. In a republic like the U.S., the grand experiment works best when as many people as possible participate.
No matter which candidate or party you support, please vote. It’s more than a right, it’s a duty. In this nation, government governs only through the consent of the governed.
It’s far, far too easy for elected officials to forget that fact — voting is your way to remind them who runs the show.
So if it’s possible go vote early; if not, get prepared for regular voting in the primary elections on March 3.
For more information on early voting and voting center locations, visit www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.