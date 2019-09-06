Heaven forbid someone commit an act of carnage here such as the ones that have occurred in recent weeks in other Texas towns.
Texas has seen more than its share of mass shooter situations. Here in Guadalupe County, one was practically in our back yard just two years ago, when a gunman entered a church and opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting victims.
It’s situations like that and the most recent events in Midland and Odessa that have law enforcement agencies taking a closer look at their tactics and the tools they use.
Months prior to the most recent event, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court gave Sheriff Arnold Zwicke the go-ahead to purchase new rifles for the county’s Combined SWAT team and his narcotics officers.
These new rifles — TRIARC Systems’ TSR-15 SBR, an AR15 variant — will not only give the officers updated equipment, but it will give them a tactical advantage in dangerous situations whether it is inside a home or at a distance.
We can only hope that these guns aren’t put to use, but if the situation arises, at least the officers will be better prepared.
