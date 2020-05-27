With the entire month dedicated to the topic, May is a time to discuss mental health awareness. And the folks at NAMI Guadalupe County aren’t afraid to start the conversation and dish out support for those who need it.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many of people find themselves confined to their homes for longer periods than ever before. For those who live alone or even with family, this solidarity and fear of the unknown can lead to more than just boring days or lonely nights on the couch.
Mental health issues can take many forms and can sometimes be masked behind the guise of merely having a bad day. Be wary of changes in behavior like erratic sleep and eating patterns, or an unexpected uneasiness as they could be a sign of depression or anxiety, experts say.
Kids are also susceptible to the effects of mental health issues and are often written off by their parents. Still, it is vital to know the difference between an outburst and persistent behavioral change. If a behavioral change remains for a prolonged period, it may be time to seek aid, and many within the county are happy to lend a hand.
People like mental health officers at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office or the folks at NAMI Guadalupe County are all educated to know the signs and provide support.
Guadalupe County NAMI founder Barbara Vinson said mental health issues affect one in five people. The best way to be prepared is to know the signs and, if symptomatic, to seek help. There is strength in asking for help, to have the courage to reach out, so don’t hesitate to pick up that phone if you’re feeling alone.
