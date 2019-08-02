During the school year, educators, administrators and staff members at school districts spend a third of the day with students.
They take care of them, teach and feed them.
They spend countless hours before and after school, as well as over the summer, working to ensure their students get the best education possible. They seek innovative ways to reach them.
Many teachers spend money out of their own pockets to fill the gaps in their classrooms and do the best job possible.
So it was good to see lawmakers step up and make sure those who help shape young minds receive appropriate compensation for the work they do.
In this legislative session, lawmakers compromised and agreed upon House Bill 3, which reshaped how districts receive state funding and how that funding is to be spent.
Many districts benefited from it, including Seguin, Navarro and Marion ISDs.
Those additional dollars equated to sizable salary increases for all employees — not just teachers and administrators.
Every member on staff plays an important role in a child’s life and in their education.
Nothing is more valuable to a community than the precious commodities that our schools are entrusted with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.