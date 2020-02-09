A little more than a month ago, Ila de los Santos heard the words every mother fears, her daughter, Jaila Castro has cancer.
While Jaila was in the hospital, her family saw an outpouring of love and support like only this community knows how to do.
The Seguin High School Health Occupation students were hosting a blood drive and named it in her honor.
Students at Briesemeister Junior High School, where de los Santos works are planning a fundraiser to help the family. Her co-workers are hosting weekly meal deliveries. While she was in the hospital Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez and a host of Jaila’s friends made the journey to San Antonio to visit her and comfort her.
Jaila’s step-father, James de los Santos said his employer is set to host a blood drive in the girl’s name in the coming months.
But most visibly is the support she is receiving from her family and friends.
Recently Jaila’s hair began to fall out from the chemotherapy, so she embraced it, shaving all of her hair off. She asked her family — mother, father and step-father to do the same and without hesitate, they obliged.
So did her mom’s co-worker and friend, Diana Schwanz, asking Jaila to do the honors. The moment was emotional, however the love that filled the room was evident, as that of the support the family receives daily from friends and strangers alike.
That’s no different for anyone in the Seguin community who finds themselves in need. The community stands up because we are all family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.