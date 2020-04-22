Much of our society is turned upside down. Our whole scene seems is constantly changing.
So with the calls for Guadalupe County residents to stay at home and practice social distancing, we are putting out a call of our own.
Each week The Seguin Gazettes dedicates a page to highlight our community. Seguin Scene has been the place where Guadalupe County residents can turn to see photos of themselves, family members, neighbors and friends up close and personal.
We rely on you to send images of yourselves out and about doing things that help make Guadalupe County great.
Whether they’re shots of residents at a parade, volunteering time to make someone else’s life better, or enjoying fun times with loved ones out doors, you have shared them with the Gazette and we’ve shared them on the page.
But due to the current state of affairs dealing with COVID-19, people aren’t gathering in groups right now, events are canceled and folks are staying safe.
The limited contact is necessary to help flatten the curve, but there is still opportunity to submit photos for Seguin Scene.
We know you’re still out there doing photo-worthy things. Whether walking around the neighborhood getting some sun, biking with children or grandchildren to relieve cabin fever, or just staying home playing board games to alleviate the colossal boredom, we would love to see what you’ve all been up to.
Submit your photos.
Have a photo to share? E-mail it to editor@seguingazette.com , and we’ll show it to the whole community! We will publish as many of your photos as possible.
