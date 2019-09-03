Texas’ 86th Legislative Session gave us a few new laws that officially hit the books Sunday.
A few bills Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law should go a good ways to help keep young people safer in Texas.
However, the youth aren’t the only beneficiaries. Changes made to the revenge porn bill, now make it easier to file charges when a person posts intimate images of another without consent.
A new law allows charges to be filed when a person receives unwanted sexually explicit material electronically.
Then, effective as of Sunday, the legal age to purchase tobacco products in Texas is 21, same as the legal age to purchase alcoholic beverages.
The changes to the legal landscape were brought about for varying reasons. Tobacco products have been proven to cause harm so limiting children’s access to them seems reasonable.
As for the law against sending unwanted sexually explicit images, its author maybe said it best:
“Quite frankly, the thought of someone doing that to one of my children scared me,” Dallas Republican State Rep. Morgan Meyer said. “There had to be some sort of deterrent to stop this from happening — and now there is.”
