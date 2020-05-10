It’s that time of the year again to remind ourselves of the ladies who give us strength.
So often many of us take our mothers for granted or we did when we were children.
Still through it all, she stayed with us, stood by our sides and always kept our best interests at heart.
The second Sunday in May can be an emotional time during any given year. This year, with tensions running high, home-work-life balances all out of whack, and hours spent cooped up indoors avoiding potential contact with anyone exposed to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, maybe now more than ever we need to say thank you to our special girls.
Mother’s Day is a day to recognize that special someone who gave you life, who nurtured you and provided you nutrients. It’s the day to say “We love you, Mom,” for all of the special ways she’s reciprocated that love throughout our existence.
Mother’s Day is a day to acknowledge the person who oftentimes goes unnoticed doing all of the behind-the-scenes work that helps our families shine, making dad look like a rock star when we really know who’s the mastermind behind it all.
For the mothers who ask for very little throughout the rest of the year, Mother’s Day is the day to spoil her, put a little extra thought into that special gift or go the extra mile to show her just how important she truly is.
